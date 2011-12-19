Dec 19 (Reuters) - MITACHI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.90 16.90 Operating loss 70 mln prft 240 mln Recurring loss 10 mln prft 270 mln Net loss 200 mln prft 160 mln NOTE - Mitachi Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3321.TK1.