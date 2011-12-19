Dec 19 (Reuters) - SCSK CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 207.30 207.30 Operating 12.20 12.20 Recurring 15.00 15.00 Net 30.00 38.00 NOTE - SCSK Corp is an information system services firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9719.TK1.