Dec 19 (Reuters) - DIVA CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.76 3.61 Operating 260 mln 200 mln Recurring 240 mln 180 mln Net 145 mln 108 mln NOTE - Diva Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3836.TK1.