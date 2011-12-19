Dec 19 (Reuters) - DIVA CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.84 1.63 Operating 205 mln 20 mln Recurring 195 mln 10 mln Net 117 mln 6 mln NOTE - Diva Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3836.TK1.