Dec 19 (Reuters) - MITACHI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 37.00 34.20 Operating 310 mln 550 mln Recurring 390 mln 610 mln Net 60 mln 370 mln NOTE - Mitachi Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3321.TK1.