Teva Pharm looks to refresh board with four new nominees
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a series of missteps.
Feb 1 (Reuters) - YAMANE MEDICAL PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.17 3.95 (+5.5 pct) Operating 295 mln 402 mln (-26.7 pct) Recurring 360 mln 445 mln (-19.1 pct) Net 193 mln 240 mln (-19.6 pct) EPS Y1,763.21 Y2,190.49 NOTE - Yamane Medical Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2144.TK1.
COPENHAGEN, June 10 Danish diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Saturday presented its findings from the real-world study EU-TREAT at the American Diabetes Association's 77th Scientific Sessions.