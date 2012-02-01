Feb 1 (Reuters) -
NOMURA HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 481.50
386.03 (+24.7 pct) Net
revenues 404.94 295.87
(+36.9 pct) Pretax 34.47
27.77 (+24.1 pct) Net
17.82 13.39 (+33.1
pct) EPS Y4.87
Y3.72
Diluted Y4.84 Y3.70
EPS
NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage
Nomura Securities
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
