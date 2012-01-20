Jan 20 (Reuters) - TRUST TECH INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.85 7.80 Operating 263 mln 250 mln Recurring 270 mln 250 mln Net 130 mln 170 mln NOTE - Trust Tech Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2154.TK1.