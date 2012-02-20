Feb 20 (Reuters) -
ZUKEN INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 24.00 yen 14.00 yen
NOTE - Zuken Inc develops CAD/CAM systems. If there
is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to
the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6947.TK1.