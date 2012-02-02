Feb 2 (Reuters) - WELLNET CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.66 7.98 Operating 985 mln 1.20 Recurring 935 mln 1.15 Net 1.15 1.30 NOTE - Wellnet Corp provides payment settlement service. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2428.TK1.