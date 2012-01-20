Jan 20 (Reuters) - TRUST TECH INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.00 17.00 Operating 690 mln 800 mln Recurring 700 mln 800 mln Net 380 mln 540 mln NOTE - Trust Tech Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2154.TK1.