Feb 2 (Reuters) - CENTURY TOKYO LEASING CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 700.00 690.00 Operating 41.50 37.00 Recurring 46.00 41.00 Net 25.00 24.50 NOTE - Century Tokyo Leasing Corp is a leasing company handling IT equipment and other machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8439.TK1.