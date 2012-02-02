Feb 2 (Reuters) - ODELIC CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 24.30 24.30 Operating 850 mln 780 mln Recurring 900 mln 810 mln Net 970 mln 480 mln NOTE - Odelic Co Ltd makes and sells lighting equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6889.TK1.