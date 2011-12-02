Dec 2 (Reuters) - DAISAN CO LTD PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Apr 20, 2012 Apr 20, 2011 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.18 3.33 7.85 (+25.5 pct) (+19.1 pct) (+15.3%) Operating 333 mln 62 mln 520 mln (+433.1 pct) (+123.3%) Recurring 341 mln 65 mln 500 mln (+418.0 pct) (+114.7%) Net 264 mln 26 mln 400 mln (+912.6 pct) (+64.1%) EPS Y34.93 Y3.45 Y52.87 Shares 8 mln 8 mln Annual div Y10.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 nil -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00 NOTE - Daisan Co Ltd leases scaffoldings for housing construction. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4750.TK1.