Dec 2 (Reuters) - MORPHO INC PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2012 Apr 30, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.57 1.42 1.90 750 mln (+10.4 pct) (+36.9 pct) (+21.4%) (-2.7%) Operating 208 mln 313 mln 300 mln 10 mln (-33.5 pct) (+65.3 pct) (+44.2%) (-89.1%) Recurring 181 mln 307 mln 290 mln 9 mln (-41.0 pct) (+62.4 pct) (+60.6%) (-89.9%) Net 76 mln 250 mln 170 mln nil (-69.5 pct) (+43.3 pct) (+123.7%) EPS Y62.10 Y44,277.96 Y117.76 nil Diluted EPS Y53.70 Shares 1 mln 5,706 Annual div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Morpho Inc is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3653.TK1.