Dec 2 (Reuters) -
MORPHO INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2012
Apr 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.57 1.42 1.90
750 mln
(+10.4 pct) (+36.9 pct) (+21.4%)
(-2.7%)
Operating 208 mln 313 mln 300 mln
10 mln
(-33.5 pct) (+65.3 pct) (+44.2%)
(-89.1%)
Recurring 181 mln 307 mln 290 mln
9 mln
(-41.0 pct) (+62.4 pct) (+60.6%)
(-89.9%)
Net 76 mln 250 mln 170 mln
nil
(-69.5 pct) (+43.3 pct) (+123.7%)
EPS Y62.10 Y44,277.96
Y117.76 nil
Diluted EPS Y53.70
Shares 1 mln
5,706 Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div
nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Morpho Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
