Feb 2 (Reuters) - SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.05 trln 1.02 trln Recurring 67.00 59.00 Net 29.00 29.00 NOTE - Sony Financial Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8729.TK1.