RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
Jan 20 Three months to December 31, 2011 (in billions of yen unless specified) LATEST PREVIOUS (Parent) FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 584 mln 656 mln Operating loss 20 mln prft 4 mln Recurring loss 17 mln prft 4 mln Net loss 18 mln prft 3 mln NOTE - Invast Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8709.TK1.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds remain cautious on the outlook for oil prices despite confident statements from Saudi Arabia that global oil inventories will decline substantially in the next few months.