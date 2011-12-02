Dec 2 (Reuters) - NIPPI INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 25.30 25.30 Recurring 800 mln 800 mln Net 480 mln 600 mln NOTE - Nippi Inc is a leading leather manufacturer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7932.TK1.