Dec 2 (Reuters) - WESCO INC CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.01 942 mln 8.30 (+7.6 pct) (-27.8 pct) Operating loss 186 mln loss 216 mln prft 270 mln Recurring loss 177 mln loss 210 mln prft 230 mln Net loss 182 mln loss 272 mln prft 170 mln EPS loss Y11.42 loss Y16.81 prft Y10.60 NOTE - Wesco Inc is a major construction consulting company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9648.TK1.