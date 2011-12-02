Dec 2 (Reuters) - MARUCHIYO YAMAOKAYA CORP PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 6.32 5.79 8.76 (+9.2 pct) (+9.6 pct) Operating loss 86 mln prft 142 mln prft 35 mln (-37.6 pct) Recurring loss 62 mln prft 164 mln prft 60 mln (-32.4 pct) Net loss 122 mln prft 77 mln loss 72 mln (-35.1 pct) EPS loss Y15,050.79 prft Y9,467.32 loss Y8,874.64 EPS Y9,418.88 NOTE - Maruchiyo Yamaokaya Corp runs a Chinese noodle restaurant chain. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3399.TK1.