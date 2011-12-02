Britain's FTSE held back by sterling bounce as tech stocks recover
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 2 (Reuters) - SANJO MACHINE WORKS LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div nil 3.00 yen NOTE - Sanjo Machine Works Ltd is a major maker of tobacco-processing machines. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6437.TK1.
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
CAPE TOWN, June 13 Angry South African commuters have set fire to train carriages, attacked shops and overturned vehicles in Cape Town's main train station after hours of delays to services.