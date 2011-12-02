Dec 2 (Reuters) - KITAC CORP PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Oct 20, 2012 Apr 20, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.84 1.97 1.96 1.13 (-6.4 pct) (+8.0 pct) (+6.4%) (+7.6%) Operating 129 mln 143 mln 140 mln 145 mln (-9.7 pct) (+62.1 pct) (+8.5%) (+42.2%) Recurring 71 mln 87 mln 82 mln 118 mln (-19.0 pct) (+234.8 pct) (+15.5%) (+63.9%) Net loss 79 mln prft 52 mln prft 45 mln prft 67 mln (+360.8 pct) (+81.1%) EPS loss Y14.26 prft Y9.43 prft Y8.03 prft Y11.96 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00 NOTE - Kitac Corp offers consulting services for construction companies. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4707.TK1.