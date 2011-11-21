INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
Nov 21 (Reuters) -
GMO AD PARTNERS INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 750.00 yen 650.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - GMO AD Partners Inc is a major e-mail-based advertising service company. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4784.TK1.
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
BEIJING, June 14 About a hundred protesters clashed on Wednesday with police in downtown Beijing after authorities abruptly reassigned their children to a school in a rough neighbourhood, a rare display of public anger in the Chinese capital.