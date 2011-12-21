Dec 21 (Reuters) - TOKYO KAIKAN CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.70 9.70 Operating loss 100 mln loss 100 mln Recurring loss 60 mln loss 60 mln Net loss 200 mln loss 30 mln NOTE - Tokyo Kaikan Co Ltd operates banquet halls. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9701.TK1.