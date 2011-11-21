Nov 21 (Reuters) -

CHRONICLE CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.78 3.51 2.95

1.20 (-20.8 pct) (-4.0 pct)

(+6.1%) (-22.4%) Operating loss 756 mln loss 648 mln prft 25 mln loss 250 mln Recurring loss 1.13 loss 690 mln prft 20 mln loss 250 mln Net loss 1.42 loss 893 mln prft 20 mln loss 250 mln EPS loss Y29.44 loss Y2.00 prft Y0.41

loss Y5.20 Annual div nil nil nil

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div nil

nil nil

NOTE - Chronicle Corp is a retailer of brand-name products, including jewellery and watches.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9822.TK1.