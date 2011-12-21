Dec 21 (Reuters) - HONEYS CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 26.14 25.60 Operating 1.98 1.25 Recurring 2.07 1.25 Net 969 mln 510 mln NOTE - Honeys Co Ltd is a maker and retailer of women's clothing. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2792.TK1.