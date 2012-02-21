Feb 21 (Reuters) - NODA SCREEN CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to April 30,2012 April 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.18 2.91 Operating 240 mln 81 mln Recurring 300 mln 136 mln Net 194 mln 92 mln NOTE - Noda Screen Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6790.TK1.