Dec 21 (Reuters) - HONEYS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 28.94 28.50 Operating 2.37 1.50 Recurring 2.42 1.50 Net 1.22 700 mln NOTE - Honeys Co Ltd is a maker and retailer of women's clothing. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2792.TK1.