Nov 21 (Reuters) -
AKASAKA DIESELS LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.97
5.69 11.50
(+5.0 pct) (-20.1 pct) (+1.0%)
Operating loss 40 mln prft 307 mln prft 100 mln
(-46.2 pct)
(-77.6%) Recurring loss 36 mln prft
326 mln prft 100 mln
(-40.9 pct) (-78.2%) Net
loss 40 mln prft 200 mln prft 50 mln
(-38.3 pct) (-83.6%)
EPS loss Y2.67 prft Y13.11
prft Y3.26 Shares 15 mln
15 mln Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00 Y3.00
NOTE - Akasaka Diesels Ltd is a specialised maker of marine
diesel engines.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6022.TK1.