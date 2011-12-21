Dec 21 (Reuters) - SANKYO-TATEYAMA HOLDINGS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 135.00 131.00 Operating 5.20 3.60 Recurring 4.50 2.80 Net 3.10 1.70 NOTE - Sankyo-Tateyama Holdings Inc was formed December 2003 by taking over shares from aluminium materials makers, Sankyo Aluminium and Tateyama Aluminium. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3432.TK1.