Feb 21 (Reuters) - NODA SCREEN CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to April 30,2012 April 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.02 2.76 Operating 181 mln 25 mln Recurring 244 mln 79 mln Net 143 mln 42 mln NOTE - Noda Screen Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6790.TK1.