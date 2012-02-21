MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 21 (Reuters) - NORITSU KOKI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 3.00 yen NOTE - Noritsu Koki Co Ltd is a major maker of photo development machines. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7744.TK1.
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, June 11 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has described as "completely unfounded and false" online allegations made against it by controversial billionaire Guo Wengui, and threatened legal action, in its first public comments on the issue.