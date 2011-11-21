Nov 21 (Reuters) -

CHRONICLE CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

107 mln 99 mln

(+8.6 pct) (-64.5 pct) Operating loss 273 mln loss 283 mln Recurring loss 886 mln loss 408 mln Net

loss 1.73 loss 581 mln EPS

loss Y35.88 loss Y1.30 Annual div

nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Chronicle Corp is a retailer of brand-name products, including jewellery and watches.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

