Dec 21 (Reuters) - NOAH CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.32 1.30 Recurring 110 mln 51 mln Net 109 mln 51 mln NOTE - Noah Corp imports semiconductor equipment and inspection devices. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3383.TK1.