Nov 21 (Reuters) -

NIPPON HOTEL FUND

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS

6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 1.42 1.39 1.26

(+13.1 pct) Operating 799 mln

724 mln 679 mln

(+17.7 pct) Recurring 494 mln 431 mln 342 mln

(+44.5 pct) Net 493 mln 430 mln 340 mln

(+44.7 pct) EPS Y8,565.00 Y7,400.00 Y8,079.00 Div Y8,502.00 Y7,400.00 Y8,080.00

NOTE - Nippon Hotel Fund Investment Corp is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8985.TK1.