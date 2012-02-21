Feb 21 (Reuters) -
DENTSU INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to Full year
ended
March 31,2012 March 31,2012 March 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO
FORECAST FORECAST RESULTS
Sales 1.87 trln 1.87 trln 1.83
trln
Operating 47.20 47.20 50.94
Recurring 57.20 57.20 54.17
Net 24.70 22.90 21.64
EPS 99.14 yen 91.91 yen 86.84 yen
NOTE - Dentsu Inc is a major advertising agency. Also
competitive in sports events.
