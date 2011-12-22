Dec 22 (Reuters) - EBOOK INITIATIVE JAPAN CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.10 1.99 Recurring 255 mln 200 mln Net 300 mln 199 mln NOTE - eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3658.TK1.