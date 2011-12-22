Dec 22 (Reuters) - YAKUODO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 45.28 44.00 Operating 2.01 1.67 Recurring 2.12 1.78 Net 528 mln 320 mln NOTE - Yakuodo Co Ltd is a drug store operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3385.TK1.