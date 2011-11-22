Nov 22 (Reuters) -

BANK OF NAGOYA LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 26.50 28.06 50.70 (-5.6 pct) (-3.1 pct) (-6.0%) Recurring 422 mln 2.11 2.90

(-80.0 pct) (-15.4 pct) (-45.2%) Net loss 561 mln prft 1.00 prft 900 mln

(-16.4 pct) (-70.6%) EPS

loss Y2.74 prft Y4.88 prft Y4.39

Annual div Y6.50

Y6.50 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.50

Y3.50

NOTE - Bank of Nagoya Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

