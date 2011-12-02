Dec 2 (Reuters) - RACCOON CO LTD CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2011 LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.33 Operating 53 mln Recurring 49 mln Net 33 mln EPS Y1,867.61 Diluted EPS Y1,854.66 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3031.TK1.