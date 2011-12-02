Verizon closes Yahoo deal; Mayer steps down
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
Dec 2 (Reuters) - RACCOON CO LTD CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2011 LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.33 Operating 53 mln Recurring 49 mln Net 33 mln EPS Y1,867.61 Diluted EPS Y1,854.66 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3031.TK1.
June 13 Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group said it had terminated any talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, nearly three months after embarking on a plan seeking strategic alternatives.