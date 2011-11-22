GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia lags Wall Street's record run, wary of Fed plans
Nov 22 (Reuters) -
BANK OF NAGOYA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 34.09 35.65 65.20 (-4.4 pct) (-3.4 pct) (-5.9%) Recurring 1.24 2.45 3.70
(-49.6 pct) (-17.6 pct) (-42.8%) Net loss 204 mln prft 1.18 prft 1.30
(-18.2 pct) (-63.3%) EPS
loss Y1.00 prft Y5.78 prft Y6.35
Annual div Y6.50
Y6.50 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Bank of Nagoya Ltd is a regional bank.
