Nov 22 (Reuters) -

BANK OF NAGOYA LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 34.09 35.65 65.20 (-4.4 pct) (-3.4 pct) (-5.9%) Recurring 1.24 2.45 3.70

(-49.6 pct) (-17.6 pct) (-42.8%) Net loss 204 mln prft 1.18 prft 1.30

(-18.2 pct) (-63.3%) EPS

loss Y1.00 prft Y5.78 prft Y6.35

Annual div Y6.50

Y6.50 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.50

Y3.50

NOTE - Bank of Nagoya Ltd is a regional bank.

