Dec 22 (Reuters) - NIPPON OFFICE SYSTEMS LIMITED PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.00 10.11 Operating 240 mln 330 mln Recurring 237 mln 318 mln Net 30 mln 130 mln NOTE - Nippon Office Systems Limited is engaged in information technology infrastructure services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3790.TK1.