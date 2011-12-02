Dec 2 (Reuters) - TSUCHIYA HOLDINGS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.82 23.80 Operating 104 mln 365 mln Recurring 152 mln 322 mln Net 33 mln 178 mln NOTE - Tsuchiya Holdings Co Ltd is a builder of custom-build homes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1840.TK1.