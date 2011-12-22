UPDATE 2-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
Dec 22 (Reuters) - NIPPON SEIRO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 37.20 42.99 Operating 3.13 3.52 Recurring 2.97 3.33 Net 1.76 1.97 NOTE - Nippon Seiro Co Ltd is a major paraffin producer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5010.TK1.
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
MUELHEIM-KAERLICH, Germany, June 12 As head of the Muelheim-Kaerlich nuclear reactor, Thomas Volmar spends his days plotting how to tear down his workplace. The best way to do that, he says, is to cut out humans.