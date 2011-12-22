Dec 22 (Reuters) - NIPPON OFFICE SYSTEMS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.60 10.73 Operating 255 mln 342 mln Recurring 253 mln 330 mln Net 50 mln 150 mln NOTE - Nippon Office Systems Limited is engaged in information technology infrastructure services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3790.TK1.