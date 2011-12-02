Dec 2 (Reuters) - TOUEI HOUSING CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 73.70 61.84 104.80 (+19.2 pct) (+1.5 pct) Operating 5.28 6.21 8.80 (-15.0 pct) (+420.5 pct) Recurring 4.64 5.36 8.00 (-13.4 pct) (+887.6 pct) Net 3.04 5.25 5.10 (-42.2 pct) (+965.0 pct) EPS Y112.76 Y194.97 Y189.39 Diluted EPS Y112.51 Y194.85 NOTE - Touei Housing Corp is engaged in housing sale in the Tokyo area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8875.TK1.