Dec 22 (Reuters) - INTEA HOLDINGS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.10 1.55 Operating loss 300 mln loss 220 mln Recurring loss 520 mln loss 450 mln Net loss 350 mln loss 300 mln NOTE - Intea Holdings Inc develops and licence middleware used in broadband networks. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3734.TK1.