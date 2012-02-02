Feb 2 (Reuters) - SYSTENA CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 2900.00 yen 2600.00 yen NOTE - Systena Corp engages in development of digital contents and software for mobile phones and other personal digital assistants. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2317.TK1.