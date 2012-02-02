Feb 2 (Reuters) -
SYSTENA CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 2900.00 yen 2600.00 yen
NOTE - Systena Corp engages in development of digital
contents and software for mobile phones and other personal
digital assistants. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2
will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4
to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
