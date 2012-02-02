BRIEF-Fujian Star-net Communication says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.0 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
Feb 2 (Reuters) - MITSUI KNOWLEDGE INDUSTRY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 51.00 47.00 Operating 2.40 2.00 Recurring 2.50 2.10 Net 1.40 1.10 NOTE - Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co Ltd sells routers and other computer network equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2665.TK1.
* Trading in shares of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on June 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: