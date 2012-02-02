Feb 2 (Reuters) - MITSUI KNOWLEDGE INDUSTRY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 51.00 47.00 Operating 2.40 2.00 Recurring 2.50 2.10 Net 1.40 1.10 NOTE - Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co Ltd sells routers and other computer network equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2665.TK1.