Verizon closes Yahoo deal; Mayer steps down
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
Dec 2 (Reuters) - BALS CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 23.49 23.73 35.12 (-1.0 pct) (-4.2 pct) Operating 540 mln 1.03 2.13 (-47.4 pct) (-24.4 pct) Recurring 487 mln 986 mln 2.10 (-50.6 pct) (-27.9 pct) Net loss 153 mln prft 494 mln prft 761 mln (+3.4 pct) EPS loss Y988.86 prft Y3,181.21 prft Y4,894.32 NOTE - Bals Corp sells interior goods and sundries. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2738.TK1.
June 13 Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group said it had terminated any talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, nearly three months after embarking on a plan seeking strategic alternatives.